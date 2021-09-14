Search

14/09/2021

42% of Irish workers plan to quit their jobs within next 12 months according to survey

42% of Irish workers plan to quit their jobs within next 12 months according to survey

Reporter:

Reporter

New research released by the Workhuman's International Survey Report  shows that 42% of Irish workers intend to resign from their jobs within the next 12 months, compared to just 21% in pre-Covid times.

The report tracked the mood of more than 3,500 full-time employees in Ireland as well as the US, Canada and the UK and the report found that British and Irish workers are the most likely to move roles quit in the next year, compared to 36% in the US and Canada.

The primary reason given for wanting to change roles is to gain more workplace flexibility, with 36% of male job seekers citing this reason, while better pay was the motive for women to move jobs.

Working parents are the most likely to leave their job with 52.5% saying they intended to resign within the next year. Of those, 35.5% said they wanted more flexibility at work.

When asked to state their preferred way of working, 47.5% of respondents said they want to split their time between the office and working from home.

Workhuman said that 32.5% of workers stated that they would prefer to work remotely all of the time, while just one-in-five said they wanted to work in the office all of the time.

The report also revealed that workers were experiencing high levels of burnout with 65.5% of women and 59.5% of men surveyed saying they had experienced burnout during their careers.

 Of those, 81.5% of women and 78% of men stated this had occurred during the last year.

"After a year-and-an-half of uncertainly and strain, Irish workers now have a very strong idea of what they will and will not tolerate at work. The upshot of this is that many are seeking new opportunities, which offer more flexibility and/or better compensation," said Derek Irvine, Senior Vice President of Client Strategy and Consulting.

"Unless organisations take preventative steps, they could soon be facing unprecedented levels of employee turnover. Sectors suffering from acute skills shortages, such as construction, technology and engineering, probably have the most cause for concern," Mr Irvine cautioned.

Sinn Féin TD calls for prioritisation of maternity services in upcoming budget

Gardaí investigate theft of cement mixer from county Tipperary shed

Tipperary's Music Generation seeking supply of musical instruments and equipment

Check this out!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media