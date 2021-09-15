Search

15/09/2021

Budding Tipperary scientists urged to take part in cross-border competition

Produce a short video and win €1,000 for your school or youth organisation

Young scientists

The competition is a fun way to get young people excited about the science that is happening around us in our daily lives, says NASA astronaut Colonel Greg 'Box' Johnson

A NASA astronaut is calling on budding scientists to produce fun, short science videos for the innovative ReelLIFE SCIENCE cross border competition.

The best films from young people in primary and post-primary schools and youth groups and organisations across the island of Ireland will each win €1,000.

The videos can be up to three minutes long and can communicate any aspect of the STEM subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
ReelLIFE SCIENCE is asking for entries on one of eight topics - Climate Action, How Things Work, Myths Busted!, Science and Me, Science Heroes, Science in Space, Science on the Farm and Healing the Body.

NASA astronaut Colonel Greg “Box” Johnson is taking time out of his work at the US space agency to join the judging panel for ReelLIFE SCIENCE 2021.

"I'm honoured to join the judging team for this year's ReelLIFE SCIENCE 2021 video competition. What a fun way to get young people excited about the science that is happening around us in our daily lives,” Colonel Johnson said.

“Last year's winners were very interesting and enjoyable. I'm looking forward to this year's batch of science video creativity. Good luck scientists!"

Video entries can be in Irish or English. Students can create them on smartphones, tablets or cameras and the best productions will be shown at a public screening at the Galway Science and Technology Festival on November 21.
The closing date for entries is Friday, October 15.

More information about taking part can be found at www.reellifescience.com.

