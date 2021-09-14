A feast of creative activity is promised for Tipperary Culture Night on Friday, September 17

In these challenging times for everyone, this year’s Culture Night theme is Come Together Again and that’s what Tipperary Culture Night offers audiences the length and breadth of the county. ‘Keen to ensure, whether at home or out and about, this year’s programme caters to everyone on Culture Night. Between walks in the open air and online radio plays, there really is something for everyone’

Starting in the north of the county, Nenagh Arts Centre invites you to listen to the voices of Nenagh, young and not so young, as they express what Culture means to them in an online spoken word event.

Whether it be art, music, theatre, sport, language, food, new ideas, friendship, family. values and beliefs. It is unique to some and shared by others. You can also visit a unique exhibition of work led by artist Leisa Gray inspired by ideas of what makes people smile. Coming together, while apart, through a positive shared experience to create this beautiful outdoor exhibition at Nenagh Arts Centre.

Finally in an amazing indoor performance at the Arts Centre, Vlad Smishkewych and Ivan Garriga bring you on a journey across time and place exploring the music of the Pyrenees north and south through the centuries.

You can visit Roscrea virtually to gain insights into the story of a place and its people as the Damer Gallery presents Therry Rudin’s beautifully and sensitively filmed documentary “Last of the Summer Wine”.

It gives us an understanding of the town of Roscrea through the views and memories of several senior residents, witnesses to many changes over the years. But it is an individual’s story, that of the late Liam Maloney features.

Born in the grounds of Dungar Cemetery in 1941 and spending his working life in the local drapery trade, Liam reminisces in the relaxed and convivial atmosphere of his home, dog on lap. Not to be missed.

Over at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles will be 'Moving Portraits' - a looped filmed work by Artist Gordon Hogan. In this work, Hogan has filmed a group of individual moving portraits of people in Tipperary. Approaching the camera lens, each person takes a passive or active role as they come into focus. Hear the wonderful Carole Nelson Jazz trio or join Eamon Colman for a talk about his work.

On Culture Night “Found Links”, are running a unique fun event, suitable for all age groups, at Derrynaflan, from 5pm to 9pm, bringing together traditions in music, print, storytelling and the joys of walking and exploring our own beautiful Tipperary landscapes.

Derrynaflan is an island of high ground situated in the extensive bog of Littleton, Co. Tipperary. It is the site of an ancient monastic settlement known locally as 'the Gobán Saor'. The famous Derrynaflan Hoard: a chalice and paten along with other medieval ecclesiastical treasures were discovered there in 1980.

To book one of the guided walks or book a place on the return bus from Cashel to the Horse & Jockey email printvango@gmail.com.

Carrick On Suir’s Artisan Hub has produced wonderful radio plays and thanks to the KEEP WELL campaign, a Healthy Ireland initiative of the Government of Ireland, which was rolled out earlier this year, they had the opportunity to fund the first volume of ‘The making of Radio Dramas in a virtual realm’ producing three Radio Plays inspired by stories generously shared by nursing home residents. These interviews were recorded remotely during lockdown three.

The residents shared stories resulting in radio plays which you can hear online on Culture Night.

Journey virtually to Borrisokane for a look at Borrisokane Is Dancing, co-created and performed by both migrant and host communities in Borrisokane, the work will draw from Instant Dissidence’s background in contemporary dance, whilst also embracing popular dance culture, and traditional/folk dance forms from the countries of origin of the migrant and host communities.

Clonmel Arts Partnership present four concerts at Lily’s Lane beside Hearn’s Hotel. Starting at 5 pm with the ever popular ‘Bijou Opera’ presented by South Tipperary Arts Centre, at 6pm you can get ‘Back In The Mood’ with Clonmel Junction Festival, followed at 7.30pm. by one of Ireland’s leading contemporary musicians Alex Petcu’s presenting ‘About Time’ as part of Finding A Voice and closing event on the evening will be the folk magic of the Wood Of O at 9.30pm. Booking essential for this stellar line up.

Meanwhile, Tipperary County Museum invites everyone to help solve the mystery of who let our Historical Heroes escape our Gallery?! Starting off at the Museum, explore Clonmel town and see if you can find the escapees from various time periods throughout Tipperary’s History.

Enjoy a film installation for Culture Night outside The Main Guard, Clonmel, curated from the content of the exhibition 100 Years of Women in Politics and Public Life.

Culture Night is an opportunity for everyone to participate in something new so check it all out at www.culturenight.ie/tipperary or at www.culturenighttipperary.ie