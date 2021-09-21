Search

21/09/2021

'There is no place for symbols of hatred ,' anger over 'Nazi' graffiti in Tipperary

Shocking

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

On a recent visit to the Bridewell in Tipperary Town, local Sinn Féin representative, Cllr Tony Black, was shocked to see “ distasteful graffiti” sprayed on the back walls of the keepers block and one of the old prison walls.

Red spray paint was used to paint images of Nazi party swastikas as well as other images “which deface these important heritage and historically significant buildings”.

“There is no place for symbols of hatred either in our communities or our society as a whole.

“Whether it is people wishing to spread discontent or simply youngsters who don’t understand the significance of what they are scrawling on these buildings, it is not acceptable,” said Cllr Black.

“Though there is no issue with people gathering there to meet, the level of garbage including empty cans, bottles and domestic rubbish left there by people is unacceptable.

“This has reached a new level with the disgraceful images spray painted on the back of the buildings,” he added.
Cllr Black is calling for measures to be put in place in order to deter this anti-social behaviour.

“I believe the importance and significance of our historical landmarks should be highlighted and I would encourage local people to respect these important spaces.

“These landmarks tell the story of Tipperary Town and its people and they deserve to be looked after,” said Cllr Black.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Thurles Community Games news

Thurles Community Games 2021 Dylan Cotter, Sarah Mc Ginley, Sean Cotter, Ella Mc Ginley, Rachel Dowd, Siobhan Dowd Missing from photo April Kearney and Eleanor Doyle

Thurles

Thurles Community Games news

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media