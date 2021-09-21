'There is no place for symbols of hatred ,' anger over 'Nazi' graffiti in Tipperary

On a recent visit to the Bridewell in Tipperary Town, local Sinn Féin representative, Cllr Tony Black, was shocked to see “ distasteful graffiti” sprayed on the back walls of the keepers block and one of the old prison walls.

Red spray paint was used to paint images of Nazi party swastikas as well as other images “which deface these important heritage and historically significant buildings”.

“There is no place for symbols of hatred either in our communities or our society as a whole.

“Whether it is people wishing to spread discontent or simply youngsters who don’t understand the significance of what they are scrawling on these buildings, it is not acceptable,” said Cllr Black.

“Though there is no issue with people gathering there to meet, the level of garbage including empty cans, bottles and domestic rubbish left there by people is unacceptable.

“This has reached a new level with the disgraceful images spray painted on the back of the buildings,” he added.

Cllr Black is calling for measures to be put in place in order to deter this anti-social behaviour.

“I believe the importance and significance of our historical landmarks should be highlighted and I would encourage local people to respect these important spaces.

“These landmarks tell the story of Tipperary Town and its people and they deserve to be looked after,” said Cllr Black.