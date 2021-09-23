Rate Tipperary for disability access this Friday (September 24)

Every corner of Ireland will be put to the test for basic access issues this Friday, September 24 when the #MakeWayDay campaign returns, with a testing twist.
The campaign organisers, Disability Federation of Ireland, have developed an online test that campaigners can use to test and rate their local area or 5k.
The test will be shared across social media channels this Friday, Make Way Day. It is easy to use and can be downloaded to a phone.
More News
“The recovery has gone really well and the doctors are all happy with my progress," says Rachael Blackmore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.