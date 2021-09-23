Protest against installation of bollards on Tipperary roadway

Two people had stood in front of council staff and their machinery in an attempt to prevent them from erecting bollards at the side of the road in the village of Rosegreen, District Engineer Eoin Powell stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Mr Powell said that he had reported the incident to the gardaí.

He said he had already explained to local residents why bollards were placed at the side of the road on the Cashel side of the pedestrian crossing.

The issue was one of safety and he said he nearly had an accident himself while driving on that road, and had witnessed two other near misses.

Agricultural vehicles and trucks were parked in such a way that when motorists drove out of the garage they had about five metres of visibility, when they were supposed to have 45 metres.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” said the District Engineer.

Mr Powell said he could remove the bollards but he wouldn’t be responsible and wouldn’t be answering questions if any accidents occurred.

There had been a similar situation where bollards were placed on the road outside garages in Clonmel, on the Cahir road and Waterford road, and in Ballyclerihan, so they weren’t setting a precedent in Rosegreen, he added.

District Mayor Michael Murphy had stated that the bollards near the filling station and the pub in Rosegreen were a cause of genuine concern, and he appealed to the District Engineer to engage with local people.

Cllr John Fitzgerald also made a plea for a compromise to be reached.



He was aware that the bollards were intended as a safety precaution but the residents didn’t want them and traffic calming measures were already in place.

He said that Mr Powell should look at this again. He regretted that emotions were running high, and he thought that a meeting of residents with the Mayor and the District Engineer would be a way to resolve the matter.

Mr Powell agreed to a meeting with the mayor and Cllr Fitzgerald in Rosegreen.