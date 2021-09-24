Wall from Kickham Barracks site in Tipperary will be used in development

The wall at the corner of Dillon Street and The Mall in Clonmel was knocked last week
The 35 metres-long section of wall that had been knocked during the development of the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel will be used within the development.
Making this announcement at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, Eoin Powell, District Engineer, said that any part of the wall that was left over would be sent to Tipperary County Council’s Kilsheelan depot.
He was responding to a query by Cllr Pat English, who also asked what would happen with the plaque that had been displayed on the wall.
District Administrator Jim Dillon said he imagined the plaque would be relocated somewhere else on the site, and he would get clarification on that.
The wall at the corner of Dillon Street and The Mall was knocked last week when construction started on the new civic plaza.
The former Kickham Barracks will also be the site of the town’s new garda station, and will also accommodate the Clonmel campus of LIT (Limerick Institute of Technology) and the offices of the Education and Training Board (ETB).
More News
Former Minister for Children Katherine Zappone - the bahaviour of some in Dáil Eireann has been very childish of late to say the least
Captains Sean Gubbins, Galtee Rovers (left) and Golden Kilfeacle's Luke Keane with referee Paddy Russell. Picture: John O'Shea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.