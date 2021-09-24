Search

24/09/2021

Wall from Kickham Barracks site in Tipperary will be used in development

Wall at Clonmel site knocked during construction of new civic plaza

Army Barracks Wall

The wall at the corner of Dillon Street and The Mall in Clonmel was knocked last week

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The 35 metres-long section of wall that had been knocked during the development of the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel will be used within the development.
Making this announcement at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, Eoin Powell, District Engineer, said that any part of the wall that was left over would be sent to Tipperary County Council’s Kilsheelan depot.
He was responding to a query by Cllr Pat English, who also asked what would happen with the plaque that had been displayed on the wall.
District Administrator Jim Dillon said he imagined the plaque would be relocated somewhere else on the site, and he would get clarification on that.
The wall at the corner of Dillon Street and The Mall was knocked last week when construction started on the new civic plaza.
The former Kickham Barracks will also be the site of the town’s new garda station, and will also accommodate the Clonmel campus of LIT (Limerick Institute of Technology) and the offices of the Education and Training Board (ETB).

Broken glass panels on Tipperary bridge will be replaced with 'more robust material'

Bridge in Clonmel has been vandalised on number of occasions

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media