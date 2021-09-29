Traffic management measures planned for River Suir Walk in Thurles

Tipperary County Council has announced it will put temporary traffic management measures in place on the River Suir Walk, Thurles for two weeks in October.
The traffic management measures will be in force from 7am on Tuesday, October 5 to 7pm on Tuesday, October 19.
The River Suir walk will be closed to pedestrians from Thomond Road to Clongour Road to facilitate resurfacing work during this period.
Tipperary County Council said it wished to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause the public.
