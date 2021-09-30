Community facilities across Tipperary are supporting students to do college remotely

Across Tipperary community facilities are supporting E Learning and providing facilities to enable people attend college in a virtual capacity as required.
These community learning spaces provide a safe and comfortable environment and have WIFI to enable you to engage with college learning platforms.
Students will provide their own laptop or tablet some community facilities may have printer facilities with local arrangements in relation to the use and cost for use of same.
The intention of this promotion is to inform colleges and students of available student desks in the county from community facilities that will support the provision of desk space to enable the student attend their online classes.
The student should directly engage with the community facility in their locality and determine availability, attendance requirements, Covid restrictions and costs associated with use of the community learning desks.
This flyer will be circulated to all the third level institutions in the country and as additional desks become available this list will be updated.
As a community centre if you would like more information please email: cliona.tobin@tipperarycoco.ie
Clonmel Cycling Club’s John Dempsey, Barry Fitzgerald, John Bourke and Conor Bourke are planning for Verge Cross Clonmel, the international cycling event at Powerstown Park racecourse on October 16-17
President of TUS, Professor Vincent Cunnane, says that TUS will be distinct in how it is rooted in its local communities and economies
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.