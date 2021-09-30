Tipperary company wins prestigious accolade at British awards ceremony

Campion Pumps, Gortnahoe, has received the Distributor of the Year award in the Pump Industry Awards for the UK and Ireland.

Campion Pumps, which demonstrated superior engineering performance, was recognised at an award’s gala dinner in the UK.

The awards are regarded as one of the leading industrial events, with the distributor of the year category awarded for services to industry in areas such as technical ability and advice, customisation of special needs, market penetration and growth, and on time delivery and service.

The Pump Industry Awards recognise pump and pump-related companies across the UK and Ireland which are operating at the highest levels of engineering performance.

As the only Irish finalist, Campion Pumps have been recognised for their technical ability and outstanding service to their customers. After a rigorous judging process, Campion Pumps was also a finalist for Project of the Year for their work with Centerparcs Longford Forest.

Commenting on the award, Martin Campion, CEO, Campion Pumps said: “We are delighted with the recognition from the UK and Irish pumping sectors in receiving these awards. To be selected as a finalist from entrants across the UK and Ireland, and having a panel of esteemed judges select Campions for an award of this calibre, is a very strong endorsement of our services.”

“We have over 50 staff employed at our head office in Gortnahoe and 8 at our regional office in Dublin. Most of our employees are local to the area and awards such as this reflects the hard work and dedication each of those employees give to Campion Pumps.”

With over 30 years experience in the pump industry in Ireland, Campion Pumps are leading providers of water and wastewater pumping solutions across Ireland, providing a full range of pumping and treatment solutions to their municipal, commercial, industrial, agricultural and domestic customers.