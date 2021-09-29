BIG READ: Massive €50m development for Tipperary Town unveiled

A major planning application was lodged last year with Tipperary County Council, in respect of a development at Dundrum Road, Garranacanty, outside Tipperary Town.

The application includes the construction of a nursing home facility with an associated assisted living facility and an independent residential development of 96 houses.

The nursing home will accommodate 89 private suites in a two storey structure, with the assisted living facility containing 46 one and two-bedroom apartments in a two storey structure.

The residential development is to consist of 24 four-bedroom detached houses, 64 three-bedroom semi-detached, and eight five-bedroom detached dwellings. Extensive car parking facilities will also be provided and the development will be accessed via a new vehicular and pedestrian access from the Dundrum Road/St Michael’s roundabout. It is a large site measuring 7.9 hectares in size.

Ten months since the application was submitted and the site still without any development I got in touch with the developer in whose name the application was lodged, Pramukh Gogineni.

I met with Pramukh at the site in Tipperary Town. At the outset I wanted to know if the development was still on course and if there were difficulties preventing it from commencing, so I began by posing that question to Pramukh. In response he gave me an unqualified yes to the development still being on course and explained the difficulties encountered through the planning process.

“This is a development that Tipperary Town needs and deserves. It will have a huge economic spin off for the area and will provide up to 100 starter homes aimed at first time buyers. If permission comes through we expect to commence work on the site in February 2022. In the first phase we expect to employ up to 30 workers from the construction sector and this will increase as the development continues and grows.

“Tipperary hasn’t seen a development like this for some time as the town was left behind during the Celtic Tiger era. Now I want to bring a development to the town that will provide employment, initially in the construction phases, and later in the management and staffing of the nursing home and retirement units. I am really excited about this project which is worth circa €50 million over the course of the development.”

Pramukh speaks very passionately about his plans and it is obvious that he is very genuine about his belief in the need for the project in Tipperary Town.

He is no stranger to this type of development and tells me of previous projects that he completed including one in Fairhill, Cork.

He lives in Cork and has been commuting to Tipperary on a regular basis since he lodged the application. He is now very familiar with the town and is looking forward to the development getting underway. I ask him about the type of houses planned and what people can expect.

“These will be ‘A’ rated houses so they are the very best houses that one can build. There are no such rated houses in Tipperary Town so we are looking at a completely new build which will give homeowners minimal running costs and houses to a standard not available anywhere else in the town or area. Imagine bringing 100 new families into the town and the boost that that would be to the area.

“I am not doing this just to build, I am doing it also to be part of Tipperary Town and to contribute to its development, as I see what Tipperary has missed out on for decades and I want to assist in addressing that. A €50 million development will spur a lot of economic activity for the town and the area.”

I am interested to hear of Pramukh’s plans for the development of the nursing home and retirement units so I ask him if the need for this has been identified.

“We have very much identified the need for this and it will be operated by Aperee, which is one of the biggest nursing home operators in the country with homes in Cork, Kilkenny and elsewhere. When operational the nursing home will provide 50 full-time jobs with round the clock care. Pramukh said: “I lost six months due to a hold up regarding the N24 development. This has now been resolved and I am just anxious to get going on the project.

“There are extra costs to me in that the connecting road from Dundrum Road to the Cashel N74 road is being built at my cost. This is a major contribution on my part and I am happy to do so to ensure development of adequate access routes. The bottom line is that Tipperary needs this development and the quicker we get working on it the better.

“I had expected to have workers on site by now but hopefully the planning grant can be issued as soon as possible and I can get the project moving.”