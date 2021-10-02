Club for all retired people will reopen soon in Tipperary

Clonmel and District Probus Club for retired people was founded almost 40 years ago
Clonmel and District Probus Club is reopening again following the long period of lockdown.
The club was founded nearly 40 years ago. Its objective was the provision of a meeting facility for businessmen and professional men who had retired.
The format was that members would assemble on two Thursday mornings each month for coffee and chat, following which a programme of speakers would be arranged.
Over the years this programme has functioned very well, enabling the establishment of friendships and the facility for hearing lectures and talks on a vast range of subjects, many of which included the life and work of the members themselves.
Occasionally the programme was augmented by other functions, organised trips to places of interest and lunches.
Clonmel Probus Club has now opened its meetings to all retired people, women and men, the only condition being retirement.
A programme of meetings and activities is issued twice yearly. Details of meetings for the coming months will be issued shortly.
Meetings are held at Raheen House Hotel on two Thursday mornings each month, starting at 10.30.
All retired people are now welcome to join.
