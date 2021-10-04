In the Open | Faoin Spéir music and arts programme for Clonmel

In the Open | Faoin Spéir is an Arts Council funded programme developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis for 2021 which will see a variety of outdoor arts events taking place in public spaces around Ireland.



Tipperary County Council Arts Office partners with Clonmel Junction Arts Festival and South Tipperary Arts Centre for an exciting programme located in Clonmel with an overarching theme of “Come out to Play”.



This multi-artform programme focuses on making creativity visible through large scale arts events which engage with both the fabric of the town and its communities.



Taking place between October 2021 and April 2022, In The Open Clonmel will present an exciting range of performances, visual arts initiatives and new music commissions all rooted in a strong sense of place.



This programme is led by Tipperary County Council with local arts partners Clonmel Junction Arts Festival and South Tipperary Arts Centre, as well as local and regional artists, musicians, dancers and theatre-makers.



The programme begins with the spectacular outdoor musical 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' taking place from October 26 - 29.



This production brings a local professional creative team together with a fantastic cast of actors, singers and dancers, with over 100 people performing in a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero.



Booking now open on www.junctionfestival.com In late January, Waterford Spraoi bring their atmospheric 'PRISM' to Clonmel, drawing us towards the light of spring with an atmospheric, unique installation and performance.



Our own Alison Cronin Dance Academy will choreograph a special performance to open the show.

In February, the visual arts bring the town alive as South Tipperary Arts Centre turns the gallery 'Inside/Out', with large scale artworks outdoors in unexpected places.



An Open Call for artists will be issued later this year. Stay in touch with the Arts Centre via their newsletter for the latest details on www.southtippartscentre.ie Finally in early April, Eamon O'Malley draws the programme to a close with the 'Clonmel Song Cycle' which celebrates the town's history and characters through specially-composed music and song.



Performed by some of the town's most gifted singers and musicians, it will be another reason to celebrate Clonmel's creativity.