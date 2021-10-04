Gardaí investigate smashing of house window in Tipperary Town

A rock was thrown through a front window of a house in Tipperary Town last Friday.
The window of the house at St Michael's Avenue in Tipperary was smashed between 8.30pm and 9pm on October 1.
Gardai at Tipperary Town Garda Station have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or have information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.