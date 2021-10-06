Search

06/10/2021

People in Tipperary encouraged to get the flu vaccine this autumn and winter

HSE/South East Community Healthcare launches flu vaccination programme

Flu vaccine

The flu vaccine is administered free of charge

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The HSE is asking people in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, south Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to get their free of charge flu vaccine.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare organisation has launched its flu vaccination campaign, with its Chief Officer Kate Killeen White being among the first healthcare workers to receive her vaccine at a clinic in the HSE’s offices in Lacken, Kilkenny.

The chief officer said: “Of course, there has been much attention on Covid-19 in the last 18 months. There is, however, another potentially dangerous infection out there this winter – the flu.

“Due to non-pharmaceutical interventions last year (such as social distancing and the use of face coverings indoors), there was a massive reduction in circulating flu.

"This, however, may have resulted in a reduction in population immunity and increased susceptibility in this year’s flu season. For healthcare workers, getting vaccinated means protecting themselves, their patients, and their families.”

This year the free flu vaccine is recommended if you are in one of these groups:

·                Aged 65 and over

·                A healthcare worker

·                A child aged 2–17

·                At any stage of pregnancy

·                People with certain medical conditions that put them at increased risk from the complications of flu.

For a full list of recommended groups visit hse.ie/flu

Fighting Frailty with every bite in south Tipperary

The role of good nutrition in older adults is vital

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media