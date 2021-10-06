People in Tipperary encouraged to get the flu vaccine this autumn and winter

The HSE is asking people in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, south Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to get their free of charge flu vaccine.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare organisation has launched its flu vaccination campaign, with its Chief Officer Kate Killeen White being among the first healthcare workers to receive her vaccine at a clinic in the HSE’s offices in Lacken, Kilkenny.

The chief officer said: “Of course, there has been much attention on Covid-19 in the last 18 months. There is, however, another potentially dangerous infection out there this winter – the flu.

“Due to non-pharmaceutical interventions last year (such as social distancing and the use of face coverings indoors), there was a massive reduction in circulating flu.

"This, however, may have resulted in a reduction in population immunity and increased susceptibility in this year’s flu season. For healthcare workers, getting vaccinated means protecting themselves, their patients, and their families.”

This year the free flu vaccine is recommended if you are in one of these groups:

· Aged 65 and over

· A healthcare worker

· A child aged 2–17

· At any stage of pregnancy

· People with certain medical conditions that put them at increased risk from the complications of flu.

For a full list of recommended groups visit hse.ie/flu