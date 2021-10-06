Search

06/10/2021

Tipperary competitor heads for European Strongman Championships this weekend

Competition success for Tipperary Strongman

Aidan O'Dwyer from Newtown, Drangan is travelling to Wales this weekend to compete in the WHEA European strongman championships

Success for Drangan Man Aidan O’Dwyer
Aidan O'Dwyer from Newtown, Drangan is travelling to Wales this weekend to compete in the WHEA European strongman championships, this is a sport that tests the athletes strength across a variety of different events (exercises). This sport requires a lot of hard training and diet. Aidan qualified for this competition by coming second in the Irish Natural Strength Federation's National championships in the under 100kg class. This is Ireland’s first drug-tested strongman Federation which gives athletes an opportunity to qualify for World level drug tested competitions.
Aidan works as a personal trainer and online coach, he is looking forward to representing his country at the highest level this weekend, he trains in Oowerhouse gym in Thurles with a fantastic group of friends and fellow strength athletes and is looking forward to representing his country at the highest level this weekend and again later in the year at World championships in Helsinki, Finland.

