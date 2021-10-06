Youths Soccer: Tipperary side pull off huge shock away from home in FAI U-17 Cup

Tramore 2 – 2 Cullen Lattin

(after extra time, Cullen Lattin win 5-4 on penalties)

Cullen Lattin pulled off a famous win against their illustrious Waterford opponents in the first round of this year’s under 17 Cup in Tramore on Sunday last.

The home side started well and opened the scoring in the 20th minute and led 1-0 at the break.

Cullen began the second half pushing for an equaliser and 20 minutes from time Paddy Downey ran nearly the length of the field, only to be dragged down in the box just as he was about to shoot. Tristan Stokes stepped up to level the game.

This seemed to spur on Tramore again, however, and 10 minutes from the end they re-took the lead again after a great save from Caoimhin Doody rebounded to a home player. Back again the Tipperary side came, with Dylan McGrath absolutely immense. Paddy Downey again took on the home defence with minutes remaining and this time he went all the way, getting his strike off into the bottom corner to level at 2-2.

After a scoreless extra time the game was decided on penalties, Cullen holding their nerve to win 5-4.

Youth League Division 1

Peake Villa 5 – 4 St Michael’s

The much-anticipated meeting of the big two in the Youths league took place on Saturday afternoon last and it did not disappoint, with a nine-goal thriller seeing the home side sneak a win after an excellent game. It was the away side who rushed into an early two-goal lead inside the first five minutes but the home side didn’t let their heads drop and got straight back into the game with a Michael Anthony McCarthy goal and an equaliser by Donnacha Troy before the first quarter was out.

With their backs up now, the hosts deservedly went into the lead with a fantastic Tom McCutcheon goal and soon added a fourth, again through Michael Anthony McCarthy to lead at half time.

The second half saw the Thurles side starting strongly and they soon added a fifth goal through Troy. But the Saints were never going to lay down easily and scored two late goals to pile the pressure on the home team. But Villa held out for a fantastic win, which takes them top.

Youths League Round Up

There were three other league games in the Youth Division at the weekend.

Clonmel Town picked up their second win of their campaign against Division Two strugglers Moyglass United, but had to survive an early scare before running out winners. On three occasions the score was level, with Moyglass taking the lead at one point, but superior fitness and experience helped the visiting side pull away to win by 7-3 .

New boys to Youth football Slieveardagh United have been surprising many with their good performances and results up to now, but they finally tasted defeat at home to a Galbally United side that is making waves at the head of Division One. The visitors rushed into a two-goal lead before the hosts managed to pull a goal back in the second period, but Galbally hung on for the win.

In the final game of the division, Cashel Town remained rooted to the bottom of the league when they went down 2-1 against a well-drilled Bansha Town.