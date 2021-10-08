Green light is given for 61 housing units in Tipperary's capital town

The site of the proposed Rockspring development in Thomas Street, Clonmel
An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead for the construction of 61 housing units at a site in Thomas Street, Clonmel.
The planning permission granted to Rockspring Developments includes the demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of 60 dwellings, comprising 20 apartments in two three-storey blocks and 40 houses in ten two-storey blocks.
Appeals had been lodged by Peter and Anne Morrissey of Saint Barbara, Thomas Street, Clonmel and by Bekan property, care of Peter Thomson Planning Solutions of 4, Priory Grove, Kells, Co Kilkenny against the planning permission granted by Tipperary County Council on December 1 2020.
The housing units will be built on the former Eircom site in Thomas Street.
