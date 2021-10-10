They cycled on the Tipperary Blueway during National Bike Week

Participants who enjoyed the RehabCare Group cycle on the Blueway from Clonmel to Kilsheelan and back during National Bike Week last month
The four RehabCare Day Services in Clonmel participated in a cycle on Monday September 13 as part of National Bike Week.
The group cycled along the Blueway from Clonmel down to Kilsheelan, where they stopped for a spot of lunch and some refreshments in the Kilsheelan Community Hall, and then made the return cycle back to Clonmel.
RehabCare would like to sincerely thank Tipperary Sports Partnership for sponsoring the event, Kilsheelan Community Hall for allowing them the use of the facility, and also Tom in Treacys Blueway Bike Hire in Carrick-on-Suir for providing the bicycles and helmets, as well as the safety demonstration.
It was a really enjoyable, inclusive event and everyone who took part really enjoyed it.
