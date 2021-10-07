Everyone should take a little time and check it out - sensory garden open in county Tipperary

The official open day for the Cahir Sensory garden took place last Saturday, October 2 from 11:30am - 1:30pm. The Community of Cahir and surrounding areas were invited to come along and enjoy this special little garden in Cahir on the day.

The Cahir International Social Club supported by Tipperary County Council and Cahir Tidy Towns completed this community art project in the Sensory Garden over the last few months with Sumana Kelly coordinating. Thanks were extended to all who helped in any way and also to Margo Hayes of the Tipperary County Council Social Inclusion office who attended on the day.

The weather stayed dry on the day while local people checked out all of the improvements on site and children had fun using the maze and looking at all the colourful stones that were painted especially for the Rock Art path. Some of the many people in the community who came together over the last few months to help and put in the work came along to see the finished garden.

The whole garden has been trimmed and spruced up giving it a new lease of life and in the spring the newly planted flowers and shrubs will bloom and fill out creating wonderful sights, smells and textures for all to enjoy. The surrounding fences have been painted and colourful new murals have been created by several artists that add a bit of colour back into the special space. Members of Cahir Men’s Shed got involved too by putting in seating around the small fountain and sprucing up Danny Gubbins Memorial Seat and of course they also set up their musical instruments on the stage on the day and entertained all the visitors too! Well done all.

The Sensory Garden in any season is a beautiful, quiet little space that offers a place to sit and contemplate while taking in the scenery as the world goes by outside its walls. Everyone should take a little time and check it out where it’s nestled in the shadow of St. Paul's Church on Church Street in Cahir.