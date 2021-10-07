Search

07/10/2021

Tipperary man scales Slievenamon 100 times for Down Syndrome charity

Pictured helping Liam celebrate his landmark climb are his wife Gwen and children Anna and Danny.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Fethard man Liam O'Sullivan reached new heights when he climbed Slievenamon for the 100th time this year on Saturday last. Having initially climbed Slievenamon for exercise at the start of the pandemic, Liam decided to go climbing for charity - he set a target of 100 climbs in 2021, with Down Syndrome Tipperary the beneficiary.

On Saturday last, he was joined by family and friends for the century-making climb, which was completed in glorious sunshine. A quick rendition of Slievenamon was sang at the Holy Year Cross, before the walking party trooped back down for refreshments. People can still contribute to Liam's fundraiser, Going Up for Downs, by logging on to https://www.idonate.ie/LiamOSullivan

