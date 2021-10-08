New faces elected at Community Council AGM in Tipperary

There were some changes among the officers with two ladies being elected to the secretaryship and PRO post.
COMMUNITY COUNCIL AGM
The delayed by Covid AGM of our Community Council took place in the Knocknagow Centre on Thursday night last. There was a rather good attendance, in spite of Covid still hanging around the country. There were some changes among the officers with two ladies being elected to the secretaryship and PRO post. Our congrats to Fiona O’Neill and Glynis Bebenzier.
Dick Egan is the Chairman for the coming year while Eugene O’Meara is the Vice Chairman. The treasurery is in the capable hands of Denis Morrissey, Ricky Sheehan and Kevin Keating with Kevin and Ricky also responsible for the limited company which is Mullinahone Community Council. It is hoped that the membership of the Community Council will soon be extended to the two new lady members and to Jim White who becomes Asstistant Treasurer. Older locals will recall that Jim’s father, the late Michael White, was a great Community Council chairman for many years and we look forward to his son following in his father’s footsteps.
