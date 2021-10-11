Bridge Street in Clonmel will be closed for four days, Tipperary County Council announces

Bridge Street in Clonmel will be closed from October 25-28
Bridge Street in Clonmel's town centre will be closed from 8am on Bank Holiday Monday, October 25 until 8pm on Thursday, October 28.
Tipperary County Council says the closure will allow the ESB to excavate the road for the replacement of cables, and to upgrade the substation on Bridge Street.
Alternative routes will be in place in the town centre.
