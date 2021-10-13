Tullahay Farm from south Tipperary is successful at Blas na hÉireann awards

Considered to be the Oscars of the food world, the prestigious Blas na hÉireann awards celebrate and reward the very best tasting Irish food and drink products, and the passionate, committed producers who make them.

Scooping the award for Best New Product and winning a gold award was Tullahay Farm from Tullohea, south Tipperary for their Raspberry Bramble Fruit Flavoured Whey Drink.

Tullahay Farm was started in 2019 by Rosemary O’Shea, who always found inspiration in the outdoors and loved getting involved in helping her father on the farm growing up.

Rosemary had always recognised the importance of healthy eating and the value of home-produced food. That, coupled with her grandmother’s belief in the goodness and healing power of whey and the family’s good old-fashioned country lifestyle, inspired Rosemary to trust her instincts and set up in business with her whey produce.

Tullahay farm now has two flavoured whey drinks and two flavours of savoury soft cheese on the market.

It was a great year for SuperValu’s Food Academy producers across the country who picked up 51 awards – 15 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze including Roll It Pastry (Meath), Filligans (Donegal), Isle of Crackers (Wexford), Cape Clear Distillery (Cork), Sushi King (Dublin) and Love A Little Sauces (Donegal).

There were also four winners in the Chef’s Choice category for Food Academy including Fancy Fungi Mushrooms (Wexford), Roll It Pastry (Meath), Olly’s Farm (Dublin) and Garyhinch Mushrooms (Offaly).

Fiona and Malcom Falconer of Wexford based Wild About took home the coveted Supreme Champion award, the top accolade in Blas na hÉireann.