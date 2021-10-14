A Covid-19 vaccination clinic will take place in Clonmel this weekend

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Clonmel Park Hotel this Saturday, October 16.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 12 years and over at the clinic, which will run from 9am to 12pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over. Those aged 12 to 15 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)