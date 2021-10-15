James and friends raise funds for families in Tipperary coping with Multiple Sclerosis

A year after becoming an aircraft engineer in 2014 James Flanagan’s life changed forever.

The then 26 year old Tipperary man was diagnosed with MS and living with that debilitating condition became the reality of everyday life for James.

“Before the diagnosis you are thinking of the normal things, where am I going to go on my next holiday, what is on and who is to meet at the weekend. Overnight and for every day since MS is on your mind all the time. Every step you take you always remember you have MS, you never forget it, it is always with you. Now I measure everything against MS,” said James.

“ Diagnosis was a shock at the time. I was more frightened really for my family and how they would cope with it . For me it was black and white really and you just get on with it” said James.

While diagnosed seven years ago his quality of life did not start to significantly deteriorate until March of 2020.

“I suddenly noticed changes just when Covid came along, I could only walk shorter distances, I found it hard to go up the stairs and my balance was affected,” said James.

James, from Gaile near the Horse & Jockey, has now just returned from London where he underwent stem cell treatment.

“Fortunately I met with all the criteria for the hospital were looking for so I was fortunate to be able to avail of this treatment,” said James who works with Cae Parc in Shannon.

He went to University College London Hospital on September 18 and returned on October 5.

The process of the harvesting of stem cells was completed involving high dose chemotherapy and daily injections and he will return to the hospital in November for a stem cell transplant.

“I was approved for the treatment at no cost to myself and I am fortunate to be given the opportunity,” said James.

Last Friday in Holycross James hosted a fundraising night to raise funds for MS South Tipperary because he is fully aware of the tremendous work being done by that organisation to help so many people with MS and their families.

“They help so many. They do incredible work helping people with physio, occupational therapy, helping them with mental health matters and offering general guidance and support which people with MS and their families desperately need” said James.



There was a huge turnout at the Abbey Tavern in Holycross for the event and James was thrilled that so many of his family, friends and community members joined him on the night and participated.

“People were fantastic to give of their time and the generosity was just amazing. I would like to thank everybody that supported the cause in any way, it is greatly appreciated,” said James.