15/10/2021

Tipperary council to close a section of N76 Clonmel to Kilkenny road for three days

Road works

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Tipperary County Council plans to close a section of the busy N76 Clonmel to Kilkenny Road at Glenbower, South Lodge near Grangemockler for four days later this month to facilitate road works. 

The closure will run from 8am on Tuesday, October 26 to 7pm on Friday, October 29. 

Traffic will be diverted from the N76 to the R698 south of Callan. Traffic will travel along the R698 and divert on to the R697 towards Carrick-on-Suir. In Carrick-on-Suir divert on to the N24 to Kilsheelan. In Kilsheelan divert onto the R706 back to the N76. 

All HGVs will be required to stay on the N24 to the Kilheffernan roundabout to rejoin the N76. 

The road works are urgent repairs and resurfacing works in the interest of public safety. 

