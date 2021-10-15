Tipperary Scarecrow competition goes ahead on Sunday - Be afraid!

New Inn village is holding its annual Scarecrow competition from this Sunday, October 17.
SPOOKFEST
Our Spookfest is back. New Inn village is holding its annual Scarecrow competition from this Sunday, October 17. Registration from 2pm onwards in the GAA Field.
We’ll need as many scarecrows as possible lining our village and roads so we can get the village buzzing. We are calling all our families, groups of people, townlands, schools, players from teams, clubs etc., to get together and create a masterpiece of a scarecrow of any theme you wish. Get the thinking caps on everyone!!
We are doing “a pig on a spit” with live music on Saturday, October 30 and the Zombie Walk and Spooky Olympics for Kids on the Saturday from 4pm onwards.
So, this year we must make this one the biggest yet for everybody.
Please keep an eye on our Facebook page, Spookfest, for further updates. If anyone needs more information, please contact Anita on 087 6505889.
At the launch of the Camida Clonmel Duathlon, which will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, October 25 are Darius Delahunty, race director, David Anchell, Camida and David Hogan, race committee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.