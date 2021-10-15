Search

15/10/2021

Tipperary Scarecrow competition goes ahead on Sunday - Be afraid!

Tipperary Spookfest competition goes ahead on Sunday - Be afraid!

New Inn village is holding its annual Scarecrow competition from this Sunday, October 17.

SPOOKFEST
Our Spookfest is back. New Inn village is holding its annual Scarecrow competition from this Sunday, October 17. Registration from 2pm onwards in the GAA Field.
We’ll need as many scarecrows as possible lining our village and roads so we can get the village buzzing. We are calling all our families, groups of people, townlands, schools, players from teams, clubs etc., to get together and create a masterpiece of a scarecrow of any theme you wish. Get the thinking caps on everyone!!
We are doing “a pig on a spit” with live music on Saturday, October 30 and the Zombie Walk and Spooky Olympics for Kids on the Saturday from 4pm onwards.
So, this year we must make this one the biggest yet for everybody.
Please keep an eye on our Facebook page, Spookfest, for further updates. If anyone needs more information, please contact Anita on 087 6505889.

