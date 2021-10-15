Tipperary Pumpkin Festival - Get your scarecrow registration in for Saturday night - or else!

Burncourt’s Pumpkin Festival - Scarecrow registration is Saturday, October 16
Burncourt’s Pumpkin Festival
Pumpkin Festival Important Dates to log on your Calendar. As we are coming closer to our Annual Pumpkin Festival in Burncourt, we are looking forward to lifting our community spirit.
Saturday October 16 - Scarecrow Registration
Friday October 22 - Pumpkin Registration
Saturday October 23 - Pumpkin Carving Demo at Pine Nurseries
There will be a morning and afternoon session- places will be limited so for bookings please contact Shelly on 086 3183073,€10 per child to include registration for Pumpkin Competition.
Sunday October 24 – 3pm - Street Entertainment, Food, Konor the Clown, Bar-B-Que,
Halloween Costume Parade for all ages.
Come along and play your part. Let’s make this the best one yet!
