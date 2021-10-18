Search

18/10/2021

Rest in Peace! Former RTÉ cameraman and Clonmel resident Donal Wylde has passed away

Donal died in Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning

Donal Wylde, Rest in Peace PICTURE: John D Kelly

Former RTÉ cameraman Donal Wylde has passed away. Originally from Ennis in Clare, Donal lived in Clonmel in Tipperary for many years.

He worked as a photographer with The Nationalist newspaper in Clonmel before joining RTÉ where he became a renowned lighting cameraman, a role he filled until his retirement.

In recent years he published two books featuring still photographs he took during his career: The Light of Other Days which included photos from the Clonmel area; and The Times and the Joys, which had stills from across south Tipperary. Exhibitions of his photography were held at the South Tipperary County Museum.

Donal died in Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning and is mourned by his wife Jean and daughters Sinead, Niamh and Aideen. He was pre-deceased by his infant son Eoin.

Donal's funeral cortège will arrive at Ss Peter & Paul's church on Tuesday afternoon at 12.45 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservice.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St Patrick's Cemetery.

House Private Please

