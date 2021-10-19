'We're back,' Community First Responder group in Tipp to do demonstration outside Mass

File photo
'We're back,' Newcastle CFR group has received approval and are now live under The National Ambulance Service.
In a post on Facebook, they said: 'We will be responding to all 999/112 calls involving Cardiac arrest and Choking in Newcastle and its surrounds...Once you dial 999/112 the CFR group will be automatically activated by the NAS call operator.
'This is a vital service for our area and we are very grateful for your support.
'As next Saturday, October 16 is 'National restart a heart day', we will be doing a demonstration of CPR/Defib use outside the church in Newcastle after mass, come along and see what we do!'
