19/10/2021

'We're back,' Community First Responder group in Tipp to do demonstration outside Mass

'This is a vital service for our area'

File photo

'We're back,' Newcastle CFR group has received approval and are now live under The National Ambulance Service.

In a post on Facebook, they said: 'We will be responding to all 999/112 calls involving Cardiac arrest and Choking in Newcastle and its surrounds...Once you dial 999/112 the CFR group will be automatically activated by the NAS call operator.

'This is a vital service for our area and we are very grateful for your support.

'As next Saturday, October 16 is 'National restart a heart day', we will be doing a demonstration of CPR/Defib use outside the church in Newcastle after mass, come along and see what we do!'

