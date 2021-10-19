Search

Tipperary Golf: Clonmel ladies and gents ‘Play in Pink’ for Breast Cancer Research

Eleanor Devaney, Maura Lyons and Elaine Winston were a sight to behold all in a good cause at the recent Play in Pink Day at Clonmel Golf Club

For more than two decades now, Irish Ladies Golf has supported the N.B.C.R. Institute, through Golf Days hosted by Lady Captains, at colf clubs throughout Ireland.
“Play in Pink” has grown from strength to strength over the past couple of years, raising over €1 million for the Research Institute to date.
Clonmel Golf Club Lady Captain Christine Hickey, recently hosted a fundraiser recently with 3 Ball Texas Scramble.
The Gents were out on the Tuesday, and donned pink hats and accessories.
On the Wednesday 28 ladies teams took part on what was a blustery day. That didn’t stop the ladies from taking to the fairways.

Pat Kearney and Marianne Kearney, Sepam Clonmel presenting a cheque to Lady Captain Christine Hickey and Janice Keating for the Play in Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research. Antonia Moralas is also in the picture.

There was a “Sea of Pink” evident around the clubhouse, on the fairways and in the carpark. They came from far and near, Mallow, Cahir, Dundrum, Slievenamon. And our thanks to all who made the extra effort with some fabulous, outfits, wigs, accessories were on display.
Lady Captain Christine, had a lovely display of prizes on offer in the clubhouse.
Thanks to everyone who took part, or contributed in anyway and to all the winners.
Thanks to our Sponsors Marianne Kearney, Pat Kearney, “Sepam Clonmel” for their generous sponsorship of the event also.

