Great start to season for Clonmel rowers at Head of River in Limerick

St Michael’s Head of the River. On Sunday, October 9 Clonmel raced at the O’Brien’s Bridge event in Limerick.

The water conditions were flat calm with glorious sunshine for the day.

In the Men’s Junior scull Donnacha Keeley who has been in fine form lately had a slick row completing the 3.4km course in a time of 12 minutes 14 seconds. He won his category and his time was the fastest time for any sculler on the day beating the senior categories above him.

In the Men’s Junior double scull Donnacha Keeley and James Hurley also rowed well and won their category in a time of 11:39 beating the local Castleconnell crew by 18 seconds with Castleconnell in second followed by Muckross in third.

In the Men’s Junior 16 coxed quad our crew of James Hurley, Robert Keating, Cian Mellerick and Gerald Nugent coxed by Matthew Weight won their race in a time of 11:40 with Muckross and St Michael’s in 2nd and 3rd even though they questioned the quality of their row. A good win and hopefully better to come.

In the Men’s Junior 18 coxless quad our crew of James Hurley, Robert Keating, Gerald Nugent and Donnacha Keeley had a good spin. For some of them it was their third race down the course. Conditions were still excellent but the fancied St Michael’s crew who were third at the national champs won the event in 10:41 beating Clonmelinto second.

In the Junior women’s double scull Clodagh Goldring and Lucy Mulcahy also had a good spin coming in third behind the Offaly and Shannon crews in a time of 13:49.

A good day for all and looking forward to the next event at Castleconnell Head on Sunday next, October 23.