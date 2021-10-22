Tipperary tractor run fundraiser on Sunday - Tractors, Vintage Cars, Motor Bikes and Honda 50’s

The annual tractor run takes place on Thursday of this week
Tractor run Fundraiser
A tractor run in aid of running costs of Duhill Hall will take place on this Sunday October 24 at 12 noon. Leaving from area code E21WC80. (Noel Moloney’s field.) Vehicles must be insured on the day.
Tractors, Vintage Cars, Motor Bikes and Honda 50’s are welcome.
Spectators are very welcome to come alone and enjoy. Parking at Duhill Hall.
