Wonderful series of events lined up to celebrate Halloween in Clonmel

Above: Looking forward to the Halloween celebrations in Clonmel are, from left, District Administrator Jim Dillon, Mayor of Clonmel Michael Murphy, Carol Creighton, Clonmel Borough District and Colin Everitt, Westgate Creative production manager. Picture: John D Kelly

Clonmel Borough District is funding various events for Halloween in Clonmel this year.

Westgate Creative have been engaged to collaborate in a wonderful series of events around the town this week and into the Halloween weekend.

These events include spook trails and the drive-in movies Witches (2020) and Hocus Pocus, which are great Halloween classics for the kids.

There will also be green screen photo booth and art competitions.

Check out the Halloween in Clonmel Facebook page and the Clonmel Borough District and Tipperary County Council website for details.

Tickets are free but booking is required.

Head over to this website to book your spot - https://westgatecreative.eventbrite.ie.

The Presentation secondary school Clonmel have been drafted in to help with the popular Spook Trail, which was launched last Monday.

Download the map or pick one up from council offices and the library any day of the week.

An art competition, in conjunction with South Tipperary Arts Centre, will be launched on the Halloween in Clonmel Facebook page.

The competition will be for the age groups 7-9 and 9 - 12. There are great prizes to be won.

Uproar Rock Chorus will premiere their Heroes video on the big screen on Halloween evening.

The Mary Street car park will be closed for parking due to the drive-in movies from 12pm to 7pm on Sunday, October 31.

Access and parking will still be available for residents.