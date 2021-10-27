Taoiseach to open new 40-bed modular unit at Tipperary University Hospital

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will visit Clonmel this Friday afternoon
Taoiseach Micheál Martin will officially open the new state-of-the-art 40-bed modular unit based on the hospital campus of Tipperary University Hospital this Friday afternoon, October 29.
The ceremonial opening will take place inside the hospital building, after which the Taoiseach will speak to the media.
Cullen/Lattin’s Alan Hayes tries to get around the tackle of Michael Ryan (Town) in last Sunday's Division 1 clash between the sides. Pic: Michael Boland
Sam Bennett pictured is to be accorded a virtual civic reception by Tipperary County Council next week
All visitors to Tipperary University Hospital are requested to wear face masks and are asked not to remove them for the duration of the visit
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.