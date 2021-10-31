Holy Wells of Tipperary survey has been launched under heritage plan

Tipperary County Council, with heritage consultant Derek Ryan, are conducting a survey of holy wells in county Tipperary.

In phase one of the survey, they will create a searchable database and interactive website of holy wells in the county and record folklore and record cultural traditions associated with holy wells and identify the location of any "missing" holy wells in county Tipperary.

The council are hoping that this survey will raise awareness of holy wells throughout the county and their archaeological heritage and cultural significance.

With this baseline set, they aim to investigate a number of holy wells in different parts of the county with a field study.

The coordinators are asking the public for any information they may possess about their local holy well or any holy well that they have knowledge or interest in.

Points to ponder:

Do you know if the well is dedicated to a particular saint?

What is the name of the well locally?

Is there a pattern day set for this well?

Are there associated customs such as rounds, particular prayers, depositions?

Does the well have curative powers attributed to them and for what illnesses?

Are there stories of specific people that have been cured by a well?

Other folklore or history associated with the well, such as wells moving location.

Do you have any photos of the well that you would like to share?

If you know of any holy wells in your area, please join this community project by emailing your information, stories and photos to the project: TipperaryHolyWells@ tipperarycoco.ie

You may also submit your information through the project portal https://consultations. tipperarycoco.ie/ consultations/tipperary-holy-well-survey

This survey is an action of the Tipperary Heritage Plan 2017-2022 and funded by Tipperary County Council and The Heritage Council.

For further information please contact Tipperary HolyWells@tipperarycoco.ie

Derek Ryan, Heritage Consultant, email derekryanbawn@gmail.com or phone (087) 9873712;

Roisin O’Grady, Heritage Officer, Tipperary County Council. email roisin. ogrady@tipperarycoco.ie or phone (087) 9031827.