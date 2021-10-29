Covid cases in Nenagh continue to rise

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area is continuing to see a surge in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.
209 positive cases were detected there in the fortnight up until Monday, giving it a 14-day rate of 978 cases per 100,000 people, which is way above the national average of 587 cases per 100,000 people.
The only other part of Tipperary above the national average is the Cahir Local Electoral Area, where the 14-day rate is 897 after 132 new cases were found.
The Cashel-Tipperary area recorded 80 new cases in the fortnight, giving it the lowest 14-day rate in Tipperary with 292.
