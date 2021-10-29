New Head students announced at Tipperary secondary school

Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry proudly introduces Head Girl and Head Boy for the academic year 2021/2022, Heather Gahan and Anthony Grace.
In his role as Head Boy, Anthony hopes to foster a culture of positive learning while working to strengthen the powerful sense of community within the school.
Heather, as Head Girl, aims to promote a healthy, supportive and enjoyable learning environment for all students.
We wish them well for the year ahead and our student body are very fortunate to have such powerful role models.
Venue: Tipperary Excel, exhibition open from October 30 to November 27, 10am - 5pm. Saturday /Sunday from 2pm - 5pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.