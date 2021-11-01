Issues facing family carers in Tipperary raised with Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Councillors Richie Molloy and Pat English who met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin last Friday at Tipperary University Hospital
South Tipperary Family Carers Ireland manager Cllr Richie Molloy and Cllr Pat English met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the official opening of a new forty bed unit at Tipperary University Hospital last Friday.
During the meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin Cllr Molloy raised a number of issues that are facing family carers at the moment.
Evan Maguire's goal was enough to see Clonmel Town progress at the expense of a brave Vee Rovers in the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday last.
Entering into the true ‘spirit' of the Halloween Mountain Walk organised by Suil Eile and the Rhododendron Walking Group on Saturday last, November 30 were Trish Mulcahy and Ann O’Brien.
