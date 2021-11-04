Clonmel Covid vaccination centre to be relocated early in the new year

The Covid vaccination centre at the Clonmel Park Hotel is to be relocated early in the new year.
54,000 vaccinations have been given to members of the public since last March at the Clonmel Park Hotel site.
Management at Tipperary University Hospital are at the moment searching for a suitable site to relocate the operation.
A number of sites have been inspected and it is understood that the Kentz premises at Gurtnafleur is a possible option.
Tipperary University Hospital manager Maria Barry said that the operation at the Clonmel Park Hotel had been very successful.
“We are looking at sites and we would hope to move the vaccination operation in the first quarter of the new year,” said Maria Barry.
Arravale Rovers and Cahir will meet in County Senior Football Relegation semi-final at Ardfinnan on Sunday next.
