04/11/2021

Speed cameras not needed in some Clonmel locations

speed radar sign

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A call to replace speed camera vans at some locations in Clonmel with electronic speed reduction signs was made at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Cllr Niall Dennehy called for the electronic road speed reduction signs to be located in many urban areas which are regularly frequented by speed camera vans.
Cllr Dennehy said that people responded to the speed reduction signs and did slow down.
He said many motorists were burdened with penalty points for three years for being marginally over the limit in the town.
He believed there was no issue with speed in some ares and said that motorists would react to the speed reduction signs.
“The electronic reminder would be sufficient,” he said.
District Engineer Eoin Powell said it had been noted that over the last six months that a speed check van had been located within the 50km/h speed zones on the Davis Road and the Cashel road (opposite Clonmel Plumbing).
“I am not exactly sure as to why they are in these locations as in my opinion we do not have a speeding issue at either of these two locations,” said the town engineer.

Local News

