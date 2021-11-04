Search

04/11/2021

Tipperary-born woman receives honorary doctorate from University of Limerick

Anne Anderson had 45-year long career in the diplomatic service

Anne Anderson

Former ambassador Anne Anderson was born in Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Clonmel-born Anne Anderson was one of four people conferred with honorary doctorates by the University of Limerick on Wednesday.

She was joined by former minister for finance Michael Noonan, the singer-songwriter Paul Brady and Ennis native John Slattery, who is president and CEO of the leading global company GE Aviation. 

Ms Anderson had a 45-year long career in the diplomatic service and lived with her family at Slievenamon Road, Clonmel, until the age of eight.

Anne Anderson was the first female Irish ambassador to the EU, the UN and the US, with her goal of creating a better and more just society. During her career during she was ambassador to five different missions.

"I'm very proud of what the Irish foreign service does...in each of the five ambassador posts I held, I was the first Irish woman to do so," she told RTE. 

"When I was the Irish permanent representative to the European Union there had never been a woman representative in that post from any member of the Union, so Ireland was ahead of the curve in international diplomacy," she said.

Ms Anderson received a civic reception from Tipperary County Council at the Town Hall in Clonmel in May 2017.

Mullinahone Remains a Priority Area According to a New EPA Report

