Mullinahone Remains a Priority Area According to a New EPA Report

New EPA report out this week
Mullinahone remains a priority area for wastewater management, according to a new EPA report.
According to the report, the EPA has identified 42 urban areas at risk of wastewater harming natural water sites.
The report refers to 2020, and Irish Water is currently upgrading to Mullinahone Waste Treatment Plant.
Irish Water in partnership with Tipperary County Council has completed an upgrade of the Mullinahone Waste Treatment Plant.
The upgrade included the construction of new inlet works, settlement tanks and storm water tank at the plant.
According to Irish Water:
"In Tipperary, investment in wastewater infrastructure at Mullinahone wastewater treatment plant has led to improvements in water quality, while also supporting housing and economic development in the area.
The latest EPA Urban Wastewater Treatment Report, published today, shows the progress being made, while also highlighting the need for continued investment in our essential wastewater services."
Irish Water also say they are moving forward with plans to upgrade the water treatment plants in 11 other locations across Tipperary in the coming years.
In the 2019 report, Mullinahone was identified as one of 113 priority areas.
The report cites the work of Irish Water in reducing the priority list.
Nationwide 12 towns failed to meet EU treatment standards, while 34 have no treatment plants and are discharging wastewater into the environment.
None of these identified towns were in Tipperary.
City Weezle's new single Captain Introspective is on track to build hype for their upcoming LP ‘No.2.’ (Released 03/12/21)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.