Mullinahone Remains a Priority Area According to a New EPA Report

Mullinahone remains a priority area for wastewater management, according to a new EPA report.

According to the report, the EPA has identified 42 urban areas at risk of wastewater harming natural water sites.

The report refers to 2020, and Irish Water is currently upgrading to Mullinahone Waste Treatment Plant.

Irish Water in partnership with Tipperary County Council has completed an upgrade of the Mullinahone Waste Treatment Plant.

The upgrade included the construction of new inlet works, settlement tanks and storm water tank at the plant.

According to Irish Water:

"In Tipperary, investment in wastewater infrastructure at Mullinahone wastewater treatment plant has led to improvements in water quality, while also supporting housing and economic development in the area.

The latest EPA Urban Wastewater Treatment Report, published today, shows the progress being made, while also highlighting the need for continued investment in our essential wastewater services."

Irish Water also say they are moving forward with plans to upgrade the water treatment plants in 11 other locations across Tipperary in the coming years.

In the 2019 report, Mullinahone was identified as one of 113 priority areas.

The report cites the work of Irish Water in reducing the priority list.

Nationwide 12 towns failed to meet EU treatment standards, while 34 have no treatment plants and are discharging wastewater into the environment.

None of these identified towns were in Tipperary.