Tipperary dealer backs 'Buzz Mizen to Malin Head' fundraiser

Sales manager Willie Lawrence described it as a ‘challenging and hugely worthy undertaking’
Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle dealer Surehaul (Irl) Ltd. of Clonmel provided its support to the recent ‘Buzz from Mizen to Malin Head’ fundraising initiative in aid of Ireland’s children’s hospice, LauraLynn Foundation and Scoil Aonghusa, a local co-educational special school in Cashel.
Spearheading the venture was local man Peter Falvey, who raised over €6,500 by riding a moped the length of Ireland, from Mizen Head to Malin Head, dressed as well-known Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear.
In supporting the endeavour, which their sales manager Willie Lawrence described as a ‘challenging and hugely worthy undertaking’, Surehaul provided a Vito van to Peter’s volunteer team, which accompanied him as a support vehicle on his journey.
Brian McKeown's two goals helped Powerstown defeat Dualla in the Tipperary League Division 3 on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.