10/11/2021

They came from America to Tipperary for funeral of 'a great Christian churchman'

The late Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill, outside his church in Savannah, Georgia, USA. Representatives from the US diocese attended his funeral in Ireland last week.

REQUIEM MASS
On Saturday last following Concelebrated Requiem Mass in St Nicholas’ Church for the late Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill which was attended by priests of the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, USA, representatives of St Peter’s College and former seminary in Wexford and various other clergymen, the Monsignors burial took place in the church grounds. It was certainly a fitting tribute and send off to a larger than life priest and great Christian churchman who had spent 57 years in the priesthood since his ordination all those years ago.
Amongst the many items brought to the altar to remember his life were two books he had published on his life in Ireland and America which illustrate in detail his growing up in Sologhead and life as a missionary priest in America.
We extend our sympathy to his sister Nuala, other relatives, neighbours, carers and friends and his fellow priests and parishioners in the Diocese of Savannah and in Sologhead.

Deep sadness at passing of Tipperary priest who devoted much of his life in America

