Tipperary Studies to launch website database of Ireland's Great War dead on Armistice Day

Soldiers in the trenches during World War 1
Tipperary Studies will launch a new website on Armistice Day (tomorrow, Thursday, November 11) that is a database of servicemen and servicewomen who died in the Great War.
The website address is: www.irelandsgreatwardead.ie
There are 31,384 entries in the database, which is the work of military historian Tom Burnell. Tom has spent almost 20 years researching the Great War dead from Ireland and some added features of Tom’s research is that he also includes contemporary press reports and death certificate information, where such was available to him.
