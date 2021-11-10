Search

10/11/2021

Tipperary meat suppliers help Ireland break records at World Steak Challenge

ABP Cahir and James Whelan Butchers play their part in success

World Steak Challenge

All of Ireland's 46 gold-medal-winning cuts were reared on a grass-fed diet

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Ireland has notched up a record-breaking haul of 46 gold medals in the 2021 World Steak Challenge – a first for any country in the competition’s six-year history.

Irish meat suppliers ABP Cahir, Dawn Meats and Kepak and retailers including Lidl Ireland and SuperValu were among the winners to emerge triumphant at the annual competition, which was held at Dublin’s FIRE Steakhouse and Bar and supported by official host partner Bord Bia and official supplier Synergy Grill Technology.

The winners also included Irish meat exporters Ashbourne Meat and Liffey Meats, as well as Higgins Butchers, Clonmel-based James Whelan Butchers, FX Buckley and Martin Jennings.

All the 46 gold-medal-winning cuts were reared on a grass-fed diet. Sirloin proved the most popular steak securing 19 gold medals, followed by rib-eye, which won 16 and fillet, which took home 11.

Irish Angus Cross was the most popular breed for the Irish steaks, followed by Hereford and Aberdeen Angus.

Local News

