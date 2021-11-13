Famous Tipperary theatre that's almost 50 years old will receive a facelift

The facade of the White Memorial Theatre in Wolfe Tone Street, Clonmel
The go-ahead has been given for refurbishment work at the White Memorial Theatre in Wolfe Tone Street, Clonmel, one of the town’s leading entertainment venues and the home of St Mary’s Choral Society for almost 50 years.
Conditional planning permission has been given by Tipperary County Council to refurbish/alter and upgrade the existing internal layout of a portion of the ancillary areas of the theatre building to incorporate a committee room, kitchenette, storage, stairs and toilets.
The green light has also been given to upgrade the existing external layout of the theatre to include signage, and to upgrade the existing rear staff/stage access with a new footpath to the Gordon Place car park.
Approval has also been granted by the council for an extension to the south of the building to allow proper access through to the backstage area, with small basement storage underneath and all associated works.
The White Memorial Theatre is listed as a protected structure in the Clonmel and Environs Development Plan 2013.
It was purchased by St Mary’s Choral Society in 1974 and opened as a theatre the following year.
