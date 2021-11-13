Search

13/11/2021

Famous Tipperary theatre that's almost 50 years old will receive a facelift

Refurbishment work at White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel

White Memorial Theatre

The facade of the White Memorial Theatre in Wolfe Tone Street, Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The go-ahead has been given for refurbishment work at the White Memorial Theatre in Wolfe Tone Street, Clonmel, one of the town’s leading entertainment venues and the home of St Mary’s Choral Society for almost 50 years.
Conditional planning permission has been given by Tipperary County Council to refurbish/alter and upgrade the existing internal layout of a portion of the ancillary areas of the theatre building to incorporate a committee room, kitchenette, storage, stairs and toilets.
The green light has also been given to upgrade the existing external layout of the theatre to include signage, and to upgrade the existing rear staff/stage access with a new footpath to the Gordon Place car park.
Approval has also been granted by the council for an extension to the south of the building to allow proper access through to the backstage area, with small basement storage underneath and all associated works.
The White Memorial Theatre is listed as a protected structure in the Clonmel and Environs Development Plan 2013.
It was purchased by St Mary’s Choral Society in 1974 and opened as a theatre the following year.

They came from America to Tipperary for funeral of 'a great Christian churchman'

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media