14/11/2021

Tipperary student wins national award for German essay

Micheál McKeown wrote about his experience of Covid-19

Micheál McKeown

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Above:  Martina O’Reilly (German teacher at Clonmel High School), Dr Declan Downey (president of the Irish Austrian Society), Micheál McKeown, Dr Thomas Nader (Austrian ambassador to Ireland), Rose McKeown and Sean McKeown at the presentation of the national award by the Irish Austrian Society

Clonmel High School student Micheál McKeown recently received a national award from the Austrian ambassador, Dr Thomas Nader, at his residence in Ailesbury Road, Dublin.
Micheál wrote an essay in German about his experience of Covid-19 and his honest account won him first place in the junior category of the national essay competition organised by the Irish Austrian Society.

Dr Declan Downey, Professor at UCD addressed the audience with an invigorating speech emphasising the importance of learning the German language.
“Students in the High School enjoy learning German and are motivated by the fact that knowledge of the language increases their job opportunities with German and foreign companies here in Ireland and abroad,” said Deputy principal Séamus Ryan.
“The cultural element also provides them with an insight into everyday German life, customs and traditions and also gives them an appreciation of broadening their horizons outside their home country,” Mr Ryan added.
Parents Sean and Rose McKeown were delighted to accompany Micheál on his trip to Dublin and are very proud of his achievement.
Deputy principal Séamus Ryan and German teacher Martina O’Reilly also attended the awards ceremony.

